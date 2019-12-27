Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Diplomat Pharmac in the Health Care Services Industry (DPLO, CIVI, BEAT, ESRX, CCRN)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Diplomat Pharmac ranks highest with a a beta of 1.9. Civitas Solution is next with a a beta of 1.6. Biotelemetry Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.
Express Scripts follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Cross Country He rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Express Scripts on December 10th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $95.57. Since that call, shares of Express Scripts have fallen 3.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest beta diplomat pharmac civitas solution biotelemetry inc Express Scripts cross country he