Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Darling Ingredie in the Agricultural Products Industry (DAR, FDP, ALCO, INGR, LMNR)

Written on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 2:11am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Darling Ingredie ranks highest with a a beta of 1.0. Fresh Del Monte is next with a a beta of 0.8. Alico Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.8.

Ingredion Inc follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Limoneira Co rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.7.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Darling Ingredie on November 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Darling Ingredie have risen 44.2%. We continue to monitor Darling Ingredie for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

