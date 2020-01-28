Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Charter Commun-A in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CHTR, CMCSA, LBRDK, DISH, LBRDA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Charter Commun-A ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Following is Comcast Corp-A with a a beta of 1.1. Liberty Br-C ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Dish Network-A follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Liberty Br-A rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.1.

