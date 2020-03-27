Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Aqua Metals Inc in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (AQMS, TISI, CECE, ECOL, CLH)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Aqua Metals Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 2.6. Following is Team Inc with a a beta of 1.6. Ceco Environmntl ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Us Ecology Inc follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Clean Harbors rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Ecology Inc on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.93. Since that call, shares of Us Ecology Inc have fallen 42.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.