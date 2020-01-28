Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Ambac Financial in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (AMBC, UIHC, FNHC, HRTG, HCI)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Ambac Financial ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. United Insurance is next with a a beta of 1.4. Federated Nation ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Heritage Insuran follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Hci Group Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ambac Financial on June 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.47. Since that recommendation, shares of Ambac Financial have risen 34.4%. We continue to monitor Ambac Financial for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.