Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Altisource in the Residential REITs Industry (RESI, BRG, IRT, ACC, UMH)

Written on Fri, 12/27/2019 - 2:30am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Altisource ranks highest with a a beta of 1.0. Following is Bluerock Residen with a a beta of 1.0. Independence Rea ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.

American Campus follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Umh Properties I rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.7.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Umh Properties I on September 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.44. Since that recommendation, shares of Umh Properties I have risen 16.5%. We continue to monitor Umh Properties I for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

