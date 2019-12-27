Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Altisource in the Residential REITs Industry (RESI, BRG, IRT, ACC, UMH)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Altisource ranks highest with a a beta of 1.0. Following is Bluerock Residen with a a beta of 1.0. Independence Rea ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.

American Campus follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Umh Properties I rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.7.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Umh Properties I on September 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.44. Since that recommendation, shares of Umh Properties I have risen 16.5%. We continue to monitor Umh Properties I for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.