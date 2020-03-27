Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Altisource in the Residential REITs Industry (RESI, BRG, IRT, ACC, UMH)
Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Altisource ranks highest with a a beta of 1.0. Following is Bluerock Residen with a a beta of 1.0. Independence Rea ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.
American Campus follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Umh Properties I rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.7.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Umh Properties I on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.27. Since that call, shares of Umh Properties I have fallen 36.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
