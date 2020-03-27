Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Acacia Research in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (ACTG, RECN, DNB, EXPO, NCI)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Acacia Research ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Following is Resources Connec with a a beta of 1.1. Dun & Bradstreet ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Exponent Inc follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Navigant Consult rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.1.

