Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Aaron'S Inc in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (AAN, HVT, WSM, RH, KIRK)

Written on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 2:36am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Aaron'S Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Following is Haverty Furnitur with a a beta of 1.0. Williams-Sonoma ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.

Rh follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Kirkland'S Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kirkland'S Inc on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.16. Since that call, shares of Kirkland'S Inc have fallen 29.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

