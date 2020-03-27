Relatively High Beta Detected in Shares of Aaron'S Inc in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (AAN, HVT, WSM, RH, KIRK)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Aaron'S Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Following is Haverty Furnitur with a a beta of 1.0. Williams-Sonoma ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.

Rh follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Kirkland'S Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kirkland'S Inc on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.16. Since that call, shares of Kirkland'S Inc have fallen 29.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.