Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Zogenix Inc in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (ZGNX , DERM , PFE , RVNC , LCI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Pharmaceuticals industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX ) ranks first with a gain of 2.29%; Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM ) ranks second with a gain of 2.20%; and Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE ) ranks third with a gain of 2.11%.

Revance Therapeu (NASDAQ:RVNC ) follows with a gain of 1.94% and Lannett Co Inc (NYSE:LCI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.89%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lannett Co Inc on October 14th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.80. Since that call, shares of Lannett Co Inc have fallen 16.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.