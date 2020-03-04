Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Xylem Inc in the Industrial Machinery Industry (XYL , FLS , SWK , ITW , PH )

We looked at the Industrial Machinery industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL ) ranks first with a gain of 6.07%; Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS ) ranks second with a gain of 4.15%; and Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK ) ranks third with a gain of 3.86%.

Illinois Tool Wo (NYSE:ITW ) follows with a gain of 3.15% and Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.37%.

