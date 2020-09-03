Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Xenia Hotels & R in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (XHR , HST , INN , APLE , SHO )

Below are the top five companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Xenia Hotels & R (NYSE:XHR ) ranks first with a gain of 4.51%; Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST ) ranks second with a gain of 2.36%; and Summit Hotel Pro (NYSE:INN ) ranks third with a gain of 2.29%.

Apple Hospitalit (NYSE:APLE ) follows with a gain of 2.23% and Sunstone Hotel (NYSE:SHO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.02%.

