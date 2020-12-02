Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (WYNN , MGM , SGMS , ERI , LVS )

We looked at the Casinos & Gaming industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN ) ranks first with a gain of 4.65%; Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM ) ranks second with a gain of 4.26%; and Scientific Gam-A (NASDAQ:SGMS ) ranks third with a gain of 3.47%.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI ) follows with a gain of 2.07% and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.61%.

