Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Wp Carey Inc in the Diversified REITs Industry (WPC , STAR , STOR , AHH , VER )

Below are the top five companies in the Diversified REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC ) ranks first with a gain of 3.71%; Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR ) ranks second with a gain of 1.99%; and Store Capital (NYSE:STOR ) ranks third with a gain of 1.73%.

Armada Hoffler P (NYSE:AHH ) follows with a gain of 1.24% and Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.00%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wp Carey Inc and will alert subscribers who have WPC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.