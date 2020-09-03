Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Wolverine World in the Footwear Industry (WWW , SHOO , CROX , DECK , SKX )
Here are the top 5 stocks in the Footwear industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:
Wolverine World (NYSE:WWW ) ranks first with a gain of 1.34%; Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO ) ranks second with a gain of 0.38%; and Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX ) ranks third with a gain of 0.33%.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK ) follows with a loss of 0.05% and Skechers Usa-A (NYSE:SKX ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.86%.
SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Skechers Usa-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Skechers Usa-A in search of a potential trend change.
Keywords: relative performance wolverine world steven madden crocs inc deckers outdoor skechers usa-a