Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Webster Finl in the Regional Banks Industry (WBS , IBKC , SNV , CFR , CFG )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Regional Banks industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Webster Finl (NYSE:WBS ) ranks first with a gain of 14.96%; Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC ) ranks second with a gain of 13.41%; and Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV ) ranks third with a gain of 13.18%.

Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR ) follows with a gain of 12.93% and Citizens Financi (NYSE:CFG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 11.03%.

