Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Wd-40 Co in the Household Products Industry (WDFC , CHD , CLX , PG , CL )

Below are the top five companies in the Household Products industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Wd-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC ) ranks first with a gain of 0.36%; Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD ) ranks second with a loss of 2.33%; and Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX ) ranks third with a loss of 2.58%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG ) follows with a loss of 3.22% and Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 4.13%.

