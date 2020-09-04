Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Vornado Rlty Tst in the Office REITs Industry (VNO , DEA , ARE , BDN , PGRE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Office REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Vornado Rlty Tst (NYSE:VNO ) ranks first with a gain of 8.53%; Easterly Governm (NYSE:DEA ) ranks second with a gain of 8.48%; and Alexandria Real (NYSE:ARE ) ranks third with a gain of 6.44%.

Brandywine Rlty (NYSE:BDN ) follows with a gain of 6.03% and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.68%.

