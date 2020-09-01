Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Vertex Pharm in the Biotechnology Industry (VRTX , REGN , ALXN , ABBV , BIIB )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Biotechnology industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Vertex Pharm (NASDAQ:VRTX ) ranks first with a gain of 3.26%; Regeneron Pharm (NASDAQ:REGN ) ranks second with a gain of 2.49%; and Alexion Pharm (NASDAQ:ALXN ) ranks third with a gain of 1.82%.

Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV ) follows with a gain of 1.38% and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.89%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Abbvie Inc on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $70.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Abbvie Inc have risen 25.8%. We continue to monitor Abbvie Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.