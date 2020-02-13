Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Urban Outfitter in the Apparel Retail Industry (URBN , GPS , BOOT , FL , GES )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Apparel Retail industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Urban Outfitter (NASDAQ:URBN ) ranks first with a gain of 5.35%; Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS ) ranks second with a gain of 4.37%; and Boot Barn Holdin (NYSE:BOOT ) ranks third with a gain of 4.26%.

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL ) follows with a gain of 3.94% and Guess? Inc (NYSE:GES ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.43%.

