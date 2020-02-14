Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Unisys Corp in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (UIS , LDOS , BAH , CTSH , SAIC )

We looked at the IT Consulting & Other Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS ) ranks first with a gain of 5.79%; Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS ) ranks second with a gain of 1.89%; and Booz Allen Hamil (NYSE:BAH ) ranks third with a gain of 0.34%.

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH ) follows with a gain of 0.24% and Science Applicat (NYSE:SAIC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.10%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Booz Allen Hamil on January 7th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $73.70. Since that recommendation, shares of Booz Allen Hamil have risen 3.2%. We continue to monitor Booz Allen Hamil for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.