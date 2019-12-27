Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Twilio Inc - A in the Internet Software & Services Industry (TWLO , ETSY , GOOGL , FB , GOGO )

We looked at the Internet Software & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO ) ranks first with a gain of 2.19%; Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY ) ranks second with a gain of 1.77%; and Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL ) ranks third with a gain of 1.34%.

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB ) follows with a gain of 1.30% and Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.07%.

