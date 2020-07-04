Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Twenty-First C-A in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (FOXA , FOX , CNK , MCS , IMAX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Movies & Entertainment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Twenty-First C-A (NASDAQ:FOXA ) ranks first with a gain of 12.38%; Twenty-First - B (NASDAQ:FOX ) ranks second with a gain of 12.18%; and Cinemark Holding (NYSE:CNK ) ranks third with a gain of 10.25%.

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS ) follows with a gain of 10.25% and Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.07%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Twenty-First C-A on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.26. Since that call, shares of Twenty-First C-A have fallen 36.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.