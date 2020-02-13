Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Tronox Ltd-Cl A in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TROX , CBT , LYB , OLN , WLK )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Commodity Chemicals industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Tronox Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:TROX ) ranks first with a gain of 4.46%; Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT ) ranks second with a gain of 1.98%; and Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB ) ranks third with a gain of 1.88%.

Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN ) follows with a gain of 1.46% and Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.32%.

