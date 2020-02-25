Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Toll Brothers in the Homebuilding Industry (TOL , TMHC , KBH , TPH , LEN )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Homebuilding industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL ) ranks first with a loss of 1.07%; Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC ) ranks second with a loss of 1.21%; and Kb Home (NYSE:KBH ) ranks third with a loss of 1.61%.

Tri Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH ) follows with a loss of 2.01% and Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.05%.

