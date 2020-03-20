Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Timken Co in the Industrial Machinery Industry (TKR , IEX , GGG , HI , IR )

Below are the top five companies in the Industrial Machinery industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR ) ranks first with a gain of 10.18%; Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX ) ranks second with a gain of 7.45%; and Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG ) ranks third with a gain of 7.12%.

Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI ) follows with a gain of 4.62% and Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.58%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Timken Co and will alert subscribers who have TKR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.