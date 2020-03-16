Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Textron Inc in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (TXT , MRCY , ATRO , AJRD , CW )

We looked at the Aerospace & Defense industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT ) ranks first with a gain of 16.20%; Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY ) ranks second with a gain of 15.50%; and Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO ) ranks third with a gain of 13.68%.

Aerojet Rocketdy (NYSE:AJRD ) follows with a gain of 13.49% and Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 12.81%.

