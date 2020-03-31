Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Terreno Realty C in the Industrial REITs Industry (TRNO , PLD , DRE , REXR , FR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Industrial REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Terreno Realty C (NYSE:TRNO ) ranks first with a gain of 4.33%; Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD ) ranks second with a gain of 4.08%; and Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE ) ranks third with a gain of 3.02%.

Rexford Industri (NYSE:REXR ) follows with a gain of 2.52% and First Ind Realty (NYSE:FR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.16%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of First Ind Realty on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.03. Since that call, shares of First Ind Realty have fallen 25.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.