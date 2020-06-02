MySmarTrend
Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Tenneco Inc in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (TEN , AXL , DAN , LEA , BWA )

Written on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 4:26am
By Nick Russo

Below are the top five companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN ) ranks first with a gain of 5.19%; Amer Axle & Mfg (NYSE:AXL ) ranks second with a gain of 3.88%; and Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN ) ranks third with a gain of 2.57%.

Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA ) follows with a gain of 2.23% and Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.77%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tenneco Inc and will alert subscribers who have TEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

