Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Teladoc Inc in the Health Care Technology Industry (TDOC , VEEV , CERN , INOV , EVH )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Technology industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC ) ranks first with a gain of 5.12%; Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV ) ranks second with a gain of 3.87%; and Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN ) ranks third with a gain of 3.87%.

Inovalon Holdi-A (NASDAQ:INOV ) follows with a gain of 2.22% and Evolent Health-A (NYSE:EVH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.00%.

