Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Teladoc Inc in the Health Care Technology Industry (TDOC , HMSY , VCRA , VEEV , CERN )

Below are the top five companies in the Health Care Technology industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC ) ranks first with a gain of 2.92%; Hms Holdings Cor (NASDAQ:HMSY ) ranks second with a loss of 0.52%; and Vocera Communica (NYSE:VCRA ) ranks third with a loss of 0.76%.

Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV ) follows with a loss of 1.05% and Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.69%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cerner Corp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $75.08. Since that call, shares of Cerner Corp have fallen 20.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.