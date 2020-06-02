Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Taubman Centers in the Retail REITs Industry (TCO , KIM , REG , WRI , ROIC )

Below are the top five companies in the Retail REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO ) ranks first with a gain of 6.93%; Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM ) ranks second with a gain of 1.49%; and Regency Centers (NYSE:REG ) ranks third with a gain of 1.26%.

Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI ) follows with a gain of 1.18% and Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.01%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Regency Centers on November 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $66.45. Since that call, shares of Regency Centers have fallen 5.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.