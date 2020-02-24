Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Tanger Factory in the Retail REITs Industry (SKT , WRI , SPG , MAC , ROIC )

We looked at the Retail REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT ) ranks first with a gain of 1.26%; Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI ) ranks second with a gain of 1.24%; and Simon Property (NYSE:SPG ) ranks third with a gain of 1.22%.

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC ) follows with a gain of 1.11% and Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.07%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tanger Factory and will alert subscribers who have SKT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.