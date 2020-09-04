Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Store Capital in the Diversified REITs Industry (STOR , SRC , ALEX , STAR , WPC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Diversified REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR ) ranks first with a gain of 9.68%; Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC ) ranks second with a gain of 7.66%; and Alexander & Bald (NYSE:ALEX ) ranks third with a gain of 5.98%.

Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR ) follows with a gain of 5.75% and Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.30%.

