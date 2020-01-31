Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Stifel Financial in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (SF , SCHW , RJF , VIRT , GS )
Here are the top 5 stocks in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF ) ranks first with a gain of 5.01%; Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW ) ranks second with a gain of 2.74%; and Raymond James (NYSE:RJF ) ranks third with a gain of 2.41%.
Virtu Financia-A (NASDAQ:VIRT ) follows with a gain of 2.36% and Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.60%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Stifel Financial and will alert subscribers who have SF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
