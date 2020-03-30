Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Spx Flow Inc in the Industrial Machinery Industry (FLOW , IEX , PRLB , AIN , NDSN )

We looked at the Industrial Machinery industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Spx Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW ) ranks first with a gain of 4.88%; Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX ) ranks second with a gain of 4.27%; and Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB ) ranks third with a gain of 1.63%.

Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN ) follows with a gain of 0.10% and Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.82%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Spx Flow Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Spx Flow Inc in search of a potential trend change.