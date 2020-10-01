Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Spx Corp in the Industrial Machinery Industry (SPXC , KMT , GGG , FLS , MIDD )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Industrial Machinery industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Spx Corp (NYSE:SPXC ) ranks first with a gain of 2.67%; Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT ) ranks second with a gain of 1.23%; and Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG ) ranks third with a gain of 1.01%.

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS ) follows with a gain of 0.88% and Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.69%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Spx Corp on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $41.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Spx Corp have risen 19.8%. We continue to monitor Spx Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.