Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Splunk Inc in the Application Software Industry (SPLK , SNPS , INTU , CRM , CDNS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Application Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK ) ranks first with a gain of 1.51%; Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS ) ranks second with a gain of 1.35%; and Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU ) ranks third with a gain of 0.96%.

Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM ) follows with a gain of 0.77% and Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.57%.

