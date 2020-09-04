Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Spirit Aerosys-A in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (SPR , TDG , TGI , HXL , ATRO )

Below are the top five companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR ) ranks first with a gain of 16.01%; Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG ) ranks second with a gain of 13.81%; and Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI ) ranks third with a gain of 7.25%.

Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL ) follows with a gain of 6.97% and Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.71%.

