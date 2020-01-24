Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Spirit Aerosys-A in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (SPR , BA , BWXT , TDG , NOC )

Below are the top five companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR ) ranks first with a gain of 2.79%; Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA ) ranks second with a gain of 2.51%; and Bwx Technologies (NYSE:BWXT ) ranks third with a gain of 2.50%.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG ) follows with a gain of 2.16% and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.65%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Spirit Aerosys-A on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $84.82. Since that call, shares of Spirit Aerosys-A have fallen 22.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.