Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Southern Co in the Electric Utilities Industry (SO , NEE , ES , ETR , AEP )

We looked at the Electric Utilities industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Southern Co (NYSE:SO ) ranks first with a gain of 4.51%; Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE ) ranks second with a gain of 4.45%; and Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES ) ranks third with a gain of 4.29%.

Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR ) follows with a gain of 3.06% and American Electri (NYSE:AEP ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.98%.

