Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of South Jersey Ind in the Gas Utilities Industry (SJI , UGI , SWX , NJR , ATO )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Gas Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

South Jersey Ind (NYSE:SJI ) ranks first with a gain of 0.85%; Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI ) ranks second with a gain of 0.68%; and Southwest Gas Ho (NYSE:SWX ) ranks third with a gain of 0.10%.

New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR ) follows with a loss of 0.39% and Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.44%.

