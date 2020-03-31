Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of South Jersey Ind in the Gas Utilities Industry (SJI , ATO , SWX , NFG , UGI )

Below are the top five companies in the Gas Utilities industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

South Jersey Ind (NYSE:SJI ) ranks first with a gain of 6.40%; Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO ) ranks second with a gain of 5.55%; and Southwest Gas Ho (NYSE:SWX ) ranks third with a gain of 5.06%.

Natl Fuel Gas Co (NYSE:NFG ) follows with a gain of 3.90% and Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.26%.

