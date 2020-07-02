Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Shake Shack In-A in the Restaurants Industry (SHAK , DRI , PZZA , EAT , DPZ )
We looked at the Restaurants industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Shake Shack In-A (NYSE:SHAK ) ranks first with a gain of 3.74%; Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI ) ranks second with a gain of 3.42%; and Papa John'S Intl (:PZZA ) ranks third with a gain of 1.86%.
Brinker Intl (NYSE:EAT ) follows with a gain of 1.65% and Domino'S Pizza (:DPZ ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.51%.
