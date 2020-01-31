Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Servicenow Inc in the Systems Software Industry (NOW , MSFT , VMW , RUBI , FTNT )

Below are the top five companies in the Systems Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW ) ranks first with a gain of 9.17%; Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT ) ranks second with a gain of 2.82%; and Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW ) ranks third with a gain of 1.91%.

Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI ) follows with a gain of 1.00% and Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.90%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Servicenow Inc and will alert subscribers who have NOW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.