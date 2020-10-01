Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Science Applicat in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (SAIC , BAH , LDOS , IBM , ACN )

Below are the top five companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Science Applicat (NYSE:SAIC ) ranks first with a gain of 4.17%; Booz Allen Hamil (NYSE:BAH ) ranks second with a gain of 2.78%; and Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS ) ranks third with a gain of 1.21%.

Ibm (NYSE:IBM ) follows with a gain of 1.09% and Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.89%.

