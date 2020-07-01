Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Salesforce.Com in the Application Software Industry (CRM , SNCR , RNG , GLUU , CTXS )

Below are the top five companies in the Application Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM ) ranks first with a gain of 4.54%; Synchronoss Tech (NASDAQ:SNCR ) ranks second with a gain of 4.46%; and Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG ) ranks third with a gain of 2.32%.

Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU ) follows with a gain of 1.93% and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.06%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Salesforce.Com and will alert subscribers who have CRM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.