Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Royal Caribbean in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (RCL , NCLH , CCL , MAR , HLT )

We looked at the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL ) ranks first with a gain of 3.19%; Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH ) ranks second with a gain of 2.72%; and Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL ) ranks third with a gain of 2.37%.

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR ) follows with a gain of 1.63% and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.72%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Royal Caribbean and will alert subscribers who have RCL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.