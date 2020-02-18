Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Rexford Industri in the Industrial REITs Industry (REXR , DRE , PLD , TRNO , STAG )

Below are the top five companies in the Industrial REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Rexford Industri (NYSE:REXR ) ranks first with a gain of 2.18%; Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE ) ranks second with a gain of 1.42%; and Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD ) ranks third with a gain of 1.12%.

Terreno Realty C (NYSE:TRNO ) follows with a gain of 0.95% and Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.77%.

