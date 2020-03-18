Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Resmed Inc in the Health Care Equipment Industry (RMD , GMED , BDX , HRC , VAR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD ) ranks first with a gain of 17.04%; Globus Medical I (NYSE:GMED ) ranks second with a gain of 12.07%; and Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX ) ranks third with a gain of 9.46%.

Hill-Rom Holding (NYSE:HRC ) follows with a gain of 7.71% and Varian Medical S (NYSE:VAR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.48%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Becton Dickinson on February 7th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $249.10. Since that call, shares of Becton Dickinson have fallen 10.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.